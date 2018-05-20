PREP BASEBALL: Bear River falls to Colfax, next up Linden

The Bear River Bruins fell behind early and never fully recovered Saturday, falling to Colfax, 8-3, in the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V baseball playoffs.

The No. 2 seed Bruins struggled early as an error, three hits and a couple of walks led to five Colfax runs in the top of the first inning.

The No. 3 seed Falcons added to their lead with a John Louis Pantlick RBI double to lead 6-0 midway through the fourth inning.

Colfax made it 8-0 in the top of the fifth with a two-RBI base knock by Alex Weir.

The Bruins finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Cole Winters scored thanks to a Colfax error.

Bear River's Nathan Van Patten led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a solo home run to cut the lead to six. Justin Kilgore followed with a double and later scored on a Jake Leonard RBI single, but that would be it for the Bruins.

Bear River tallied 11 hits in the game, five more than Colfax, but the Bruins left 14 base runners stranded.

The Bruins (14-15) will now have to battle their way through the D-V loser's bracket and will face No. 1 seed Linden (23-5-1) in an elimination game at 4 p.m Tuesday at Tony Zupo Field in Lodi. Linden landed in the loser's bracket after falling to No. 4 Argonaut, 5-4, on Saturday.

Colfax (17-9) and Argonaut (14-11) are set to face off at 7 p.m. Tuesday with the winner advancing to the D-V title game. The loser will take on the winner of the Bear River/Linden contest.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.