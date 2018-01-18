PREP ALPINE SKIING: Miners open season with top-3 finishes at Alpine Meadows

Nevada Union's alpine ski team opened the season with a strong showing, placing second overall in the girls giant slalom competition and taking third on the boys side Wednesday.

Competing at Alpine Meadows, Nevada Union's girls team was led by Zoe Cohen with a fourth place finish individually. Cohen has a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 9.72 seconds and was just less than three seconds away from the second place finisher. Other strong efforts from NU include Lena Kellermann in 10th, Haley McCormick in 12th and Lindsey Thomas in 13th. Placing first was Colfax's Karina Martel with a two-run combined time of 1:01.41.

On the boys side, the Miners also had a pair finish in the top-10. NU's Judah Good was third with a two-run combined time of 1:05.88, and Luke Ericson was 10th at 1:10.10. Other top-20 finishes for NU include Jake Schlothauer in 12th, Alejandro Vinces in 15th and Ben Arenchild in 20th. Colfax's Calan Martel was first with a time of 1:02.21.

In the junior varsity boys race, NU's top finishers were Kellen Bodine in 14th and Zane Acton in 17th.

The Miners have a pair of events at Sugar Bowl next week, racing slalom Monday and giant slalom Wednesday.

