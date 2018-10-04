POWER LIFTING: Grass Valley’s Leslie Goddard lifts her way into the record books

It was February when Leslie Goddard first began her power lifting journey.

"I was hesitant at first, having just turned 60," Goddard said. "I was like 'how do you do that when you're 60 years old?' But, it looked interesting, so I said 'OK.'"

Nine month later, the Grass Valley local is a seven-time world record holder and has two world championship gold medals in power lifting.

In just her third competition since picking up the sport, Goddard set new standards in her age and gender group in every power lifting event she competed in at the Amateur Athletic Union World Championships, held in Laughlin, Nevada over the weekend.

"I was very excited and satisfied," Goddard said of her performance at the AAU World Championships. "It was a lot fun because I had family members there, and just the camaraderie you feel with the other competitors that are there."

Power lifting is a three-event sport which includes the squat, the deadlift and the bench press. Competitors get three attempts at each lift and combine their best lifts for an overall total. Goddard set world records for her age and gender group in all three lifts (squat-183 1/2 pounds, deadlift-200 pounds, bench press- 78 pounds) and with her overall weight. She also competed in the push and pull event (just bench and deadlift), setting records and winning gold as well.

Recommended Stories For You

"She's just a natural at it," said Michael Sorenson, who trains Goddard. "She's not even close to her potential."

Sorenson, a longtime power lifting coach and executive producer of the power lifting documentary "Power Unlimited," said he knew Goddard had what it takes to be a champion the moment he met her.

Goddard and Sorensen first met at the gym, but not in a conventional way, like he noticed her lifting. Rather, their first encounter came in the parking lot after a fender bender auto accident.

"When she got out of her car after she hit my car, I could tell she has a power lifting body," Sorenson said. "I've been at this for 40 years. She's an athlete and she has an athletic body, but she has the height, the thickness of muscle, the low center of gravity and then as I got to know her, she has a heart like a locomotive. She won't give up and she wants to win. She's a competitor."

In addition to the task of learning the sport and all the complexity that comes with proper technique, Goddard said one of the biggest obstacles in her power lifting journey has been of the mental variety.

"Definitely just believing that I could actually do it," she said. "Michael is here telling me 'you have the strength to do this, you can do this,' and I'm like 'lift 200 pounds? There is no way I can do that.'"

She overcame that mental hurdle and has the hardware and records to show for it.

"I think it's important. That women know that they can do things they don't think they can," Goddard said. "There are always times in our lives that we can discover new things that we can be good at. That we can accomplish and achieve. Just because you're 60 years old doesn't mean that you are done. There is so much more out there that you can do."

Goddard has become enamored with the sport and the benefits that come with it.

"Physically, for women, it's always important to do strength building things," she said. "It's good for our bones. Like any other sport it releases endorphins and you feel happy, you feel good. And, mentally and emotionally, it's all tied together, it gives me feelings like I can do things and I can make a difference. I can do things nobody else has ever done and that's an amazing thought."

Goddard said she plans to continue on her power lifting journey and looks forward to breaking her own records at the next competition.

"In the end, I was real happy," Goddard said of her performance at the world championships. "But, I also had the thought, 'I could have done better.'"

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.