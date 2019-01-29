NU baseball to host fundamentals camp in February
January 29, 2019
Nevada Union Baseball is hosting a preseason baseball camp focusing on the fundamentals of baseball to help get players ready for the upcoming season.
The first three Sundays in February will be dedicated to specific baseball fundamentals: throwing, pitching, catching, fielding, hitting, bunting and base running. The dates are Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-noon; Feb. 10, noon-2 p.m., Feb.17, noon-2 p.m.; and Feb. 24, noon- 2 p.m (If needed in case of rain). Sign up with your local little leagues or contact NU head coach Ted White at 530-277-5240 or twhite@njuhsd.com.
