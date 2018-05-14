No Motor Day event set for Sunday at Scotts Flat
May 14, 2018
The Nevada Irrigation District presents 'No Motor Day' at Scotts Flat Reservoir Sunday.
The event will take place Sunday and include free kayaking/paddleboard demos with Mountain Recreation of Grass Valley from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gold Country Yacht Club will also be hosting an open house and offering free sailboat rides from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Boy Scout Troop No. 4 will also be hosting fundraiser luncheon from 11:10 a.m.-4 p.m. as well.
There will be free admission for non-motorized watercraft. Vehicle admission is $11.
For more information about the event visit http://www.nidwater.com or call 530-265-8861.
