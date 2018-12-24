Next level talent

Nevada County is a small foothill community which boasts plenty of talent when it comes to athletics. This is evident as local alumni put their ability and skill to the test at the collegiate and pro levels across various sports throughout the year, finding great success along the way.

As 2018 comes to a close we take a look back at some of the alumni who left their mark on the college and professional sporting landscapes during the past year.

Sweet races his way into the record books

(Originally published Aug. 14, 2018)

Competing in the preeminent sprint car race of the year, Brad Sweet outdueled Donny Schatz to win the Knoxville Nationals Sprint Car race by 0.133 seconds.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," said Sweet, a 2004 Bear River grad. "It was a lot of hard work and teamwork, and a lot of work over the years. It means the world to me."

For the man who started racing go karts at age 8 and has been competing on the World of Outlaws Sprint Series for the last five years, the victory at the Knoxville Raceway is the biggest of his career.

"It's a childhood dream come true," said Sweet, who drives the NAPA Auto Parts No. 49 car for Kasey Kahne Racing. "It's what every sprint car racer sets out to do, is to win a Knoxville Nationals … They can't ever take that away from me. I'll always be a Knoxville Nationals champion and it's what's going to define my career no matter what happens going forward."

Sweet became just the 25th driver to win the prestigious race since it started in 1961.

Logan Lowe wins Atlantic 10 Golfer of the Year

(Originally published May 1, 2018)

Logan Lowe, a 2015 Nevada Union grad, was named the Atlantic 10 Golfer of the Year after an outstanding junior season with George Washington University.

"Logan had a phenomenal year," head coach Chuck Scheinost told http://www.gwsports.com. "It was really a special season and he fully deserved player of the year in the conference. Unfortunately, he had to deal with a number of ailments this spring and didn't get to finish it off the way he wanted to at the A-10 Championship, but that doesn't take away from the total body of work he put together."

Lowe won two of the seven regular season tourneys he competed in, and earned top-10 finishes in two others. He closed the year with a 70.67 stroke average and was below par in 13 of his 21 rounds, according to http://www.gwsports.com.

Lowe is the first George Washington golfer to win the Atlantic 10 Golfer of the Year. He was also an All-Atlantic 10 selection in his freshman and sophomore seasons, and is now the first Colonial golfer in program history to earn Atlantic 10 honors three times.

While at Nevada Union, Lowe earned back-to-back Sierra Foothill League MVPs and was a four-time All-SFL First Team selection.

Josh Roenicke takes the mound in Taiwan

(Originally published June 4, 2018)

Josh Roenicke, a 2001 Nevada Union graduate, put together an impressive season for the 7-Eleven UniLions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

Roenicke, a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher, started the 2018 season strong, going 7-1 with a 2.22 ERA. He finished the year with a 12-10 record and a 3.17 ERA in 26 starts.

The UniLions are based out of Tainan City, Taiwan.

It was Roenicke's first season playing with the UniLions. A season ago the journeyman pitcher helped the Pericos de Puebla, a Triple-A team in the Mexican League, to a playoff berth and a trip to the league championship series. After high school, Roenicke attended and played baseball at UCLA. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 10th round of the 2006 MLB draft. He worked his way into the Majors shortly after and had stints with the Reds, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins from 2008-2013.

Vallejo makes impact for Browns

(Originally published Dec. 11, 2018)

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, has dug in on defense and special teams for the Cleveland Browns, helping the team to a 7-7-1 record just a year after the Browns went 0-16.

Vallejo, a second-year linebacker who signed with the Browns in September, has 27 tackles, 19 of which are solo, and a forced fumble in 13 games played.

While at Nevada Union, Vallejo notched 419 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He was a two-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, three-time All-Metro League selection and three-time All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection.

Willis helps Sierra reach Final 4

(Originally published March 13, 2018)

Sierra College had its deep run through the postseason come to a close as the Wolverines fell to the Mt. San Jacinto College Eagles, 71-59, in the California Community College Athletic Association's Women's Basketball Championship semifinals.

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, started for Sierra and notched three points to go with seven rebounds and four assists.

For the season, the freshman guard averaged 10.5 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game. Willis was a big part of Sierra's success this season, helping the Wolverines go 30-2 overall, win the CCCAA's Big 8 Conference and reach the state championship tournament's final four.

Lopez wraps up stellar freshman season

(Originally published May 22, 2018)

The Sierra College baseball team had its playoff run come to an end over the weekend as the No. 2 seed Wolverines lost a best of three series to No. 3 Sacramento City College in the Sectional round of the California Community College Athletic Association's NorCal playoffs.

Matt Lopez, a 2016 Bear River grad, is one of only two players to start all 47 of Sierra's games and concludes the season as one of the team's best all-around hitters. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 200-pound first baseman finished first on the team in hits (66), home runs (10), runs scored (49) and slugging percentage (.594). He was also second on the team in RBIs (50) and third in batting average (.353).

During Lopez's time at Bear River he was a two-time All-Pioneer Valley League selection, and helped the Bruins to a playoff victory his senior year.

Nora Pizzella helps Chico run down another CCAA title

(Originally published Nov. 13, 2018)

Nora Pizzella, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, put in an impressive showing at the 2018 California Collegiate Athletic Association Cross Country Championships, placing fourth overall and helping the Chico State women's cross country team win its 11th straight CCAA title.

Pizzella, a junior, ran the 6K race in San Bernardino in a time of 21 minutes, 34.5 seconds. It was a season best for Pizzella, and earned her All-CCAA honors for the second time.

Pizzella, who won the CCAA Freshman of the Year award in 2016, was also named Chico State's Wildcat of the Week for her efforts.

While at Nevada Union Pizzella placed sixth at the Sac-Joaquin Section finals and set a school record at the state cross country championships.

Tantum, Baze help Sierra win Grizzly Bowl

(Originally published Dec. 14, 2018)

The Sierra College football team closed a successful 2018 season with a 24-10 victory over Sacramento City College in the Grizzly Bowl, and a pair of Bear River grads were there to help push the Wolverines to the title.

Ryan Tantum, a 2017 Bear River grad and impact player on Sierra's offensive line, went to work in the trenches and cleared the path for the Wolverines to amass 453 yards (232 rushing, 221 passing) of offense.

Tantum, a 6-foot, 4-inch, 305-pound sophomore offensive tackle, is committed to play for and attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas next season.

Fellow Bear River grad Austin Baze (2018) dug in on the defensive side of the ball, making one tackle for a loss in the Grizzly Bowl victory. Baze, a freshman linebacker, finishes the season with 28 tackles, including a sack.

Menary brothers rise up for Redlands

(Originally published Nov. 27, 2018)

The Menary brothers are back together on a basketball court and the University of Redlands Bulldogs are reaping the benefits.

With the talented duo teaming up for the Bulldogs, the men's basketball team is off to a 6-4 start to the 2018-19 season.

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, leads the Bulldogs in points per game (19.2) and is second in rebounds per game (5.9).

Gary Menary, a 2017 NU grad, has been a standout off the bench, averaging 7.4 points and leading the team with 6.9 rebounds per game.

The Menary brothers were standouts for the Miners, helping Nevada Union reach the playoffs in the 2015-16 season. Both Menary's earned All-Sierra Foothill League First Team honors in their senior seasons.

Shaw wraps up impressive run with Banana Slugs

(Originally published Nov. 6, 2018)

Cayce Shaw, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, concluded a four-year run with University of California Santa Cruz women's soccer team in November.

In her senior season, Shaw was the team leader in shots (48), points (16) and goals (8). She started all 18 games.

Over her four years, the senior midfielder played in 75 of the 76 games. In her last three seasons, Shaw started 54 of the 57 games. Shaw is seventh in career assists (8) and 10th in career goals (18).

While at Nevada Union, Shaw was a four year varsity starter, a two-year All-Sierra Foothill League selection and team MVP. Shaw plans to attend grad school next fall.

Amanda Roberts reaches career benchmark

(Originally published Oct. 23, 2018)

Amanda Roberts, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate and senior outside hitter for the Cal Lutheran volleyball team, hammered down 19 kills and tallied 18 digs against Whittier College to become just the fifth Regals player to notch 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs since the school joined Division III in 1991.

The 5-foot, 9-inch Roberts is a four-year player for the Regals and helped them to a Division III National Championship in 2015. She was the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year that season and earned All-SCIAC Second Team honers last season.

During Roberts time at Nevada Union she was a first-team All-Sierra Foothill Selection in her junior and senior seasons.

