Nevada Union wraps up hoops season

In the midst of a five-game losing skid to close out the 2017-18 season, Mark Casey wasn't looking for any moral victories.

But the Nevada Union varsity boys basketball coach did take to heart the words shared by Granite Bay coach Jason Sitterud, moments after the Miners fell short to the Grizzlies, 42-37, on NU's home floor last week.

"He told me, 'I know this might ring hollow right now, but with (the team's) record and this late in the season, I want you to know your guys played us as hard as anyone we've come across,'" Casey said. "'That says everything about them, and you and your staff. They're still playing for you and for each other. That's some good stuff.'"

Nevada Union closed out its campaign with a 7-20 record, including 1-11 in the Sierra Foothill League, which saw five of its seven teams earn postseason berths. NU says goodbye to the four seniors on its roster: Owen Dal Bon, Hayden Fay, Jack Fraser and Justin Houlihan.

"It just didn't show up in the wins and losses, and these guys, these seniors, might not yet see what they've built, but I think we will see it next year as we go forward," Casey said. "It's a great group of kids who gave us everything they had."

Fraser produced a pair of 19-point performances in his final week with the Miners, in a pair of tough losses. He scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half in the loss to Granite Bay Feb. 9, and added another 19 in a 52-47 loss to Rocklin Monday. Senior classmate Hayden Fay had 14 points and sophomore Justin Gardner added 10 in the loss.

Recommended Stories For You

In Wednesday's season finale at Oak Ridge, a 69-44 defeat, Gardner was NU's leading scorer with 16 points and junior Dawson Fay added 10 points.