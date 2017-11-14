Nevada Union student-athletes make college commitments

Three Nevada Union student-athletes, who shined in the classroom and in their athletic endeavors, put pen to paper and signed their National Letters of Intent last Wednesday.

Emma Lawless, Lexi Blackston and Danny Grattan made their college commitments official with a signing ceremony held in the Albert Ali Gymnasium foyer.

"Proud of those three kids," said Nevada Union athletic director Jeff Dellis. "The time and effort they put in outside their season of sport indicates the commitment they have to being the best they possibly could be."

Lawless, an All-Sierra Foothill League swimmer, will attend and compete at the University of Utah in the fall of 2018. As a junior, Lawless took second place in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle events at the Sac-Joaquin Section championships and went on to compete at the CIF State Championships. Lawless is also a decorated member of the local competitive club Northern Sierra Swimming.

Lexi Blackston, a standout softball player, will be studying and playing ball at Notre Dame de Namur University. In her junior year with the Lady Miners softball team, Blackston batted .388 with six doubles, two triples and 13 stolen bases.

Grattan, a talented lacrosse player who plays for the local club team Gold Country Stampede as well as the Sacramento Aces, will be attending and competing at the University of Montevallo in Alabama. Grattan is a long-stick midfielder and was a member of the Stampede's 2016 State Championship varsity team that went undefeated.

