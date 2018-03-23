Nevada Union High School upgrading strength and conditioning center

After years of fundraising by student athletes and a helping hand from multiple community members, Nevada Union High School is set to upgrade its on campus strength and conditioning center.

"The vast majority of the funding for this project has been through the efforts of NU student athletes," NU Athletic Director Jeff Dellis said.

Through Walk-A-Thons and other contributions from fundraisers like the Paint the Town Blue for Mitch Adams 5K/10K, $35,000 was raised to cover the costs of the facility, Dellis said.

Others in the community have volunteered to help demo the old facility, and Young's Carpet One Floor & Home in Grass Valley is installing the flooring for half the normal cost.

Owner of Young's Carpet One Floor & Home Morgan Young, a 2002 Nevada Union graduate, said the cost to install the rubber sports floor would normally be around $21,000, but his company will be doing the work for $10,000.

"Just a lifetime of living in this county and seeing what it takes to build a good, strong community," Young said as to why he took on the project and offered a major discount. "I want to be involved with that, and it starts with the kids."

The demo potion of the project is already underway, and the floors are expected to be completely installed by March 30.

"Once again the community has stepped up, and I'm glad the kids will reap the benefits of their efforts," said Dellis, who also gave a lot of credit to Ty Conway for spearheading the project. "Ty Conway has been on this project since day one. He has helped research and accept the bid. He has helped prep and paint the weight room."

The concept for the strength and conditioning facility comes from Steve Kenyon of Speed Strength Training.

"It follows a system that we have created over the last 20 years or so, that allows repeating power stations to be installed," Kenyon said. "It kind of reminds you, conceptually, of how a science lab would be set up. A group of three or four athletes, or students in a physical education class, could stand at one of these power stations for the entire period of time they are training and all the pieces of equipment are at their finger tips."

Kenyon, who designed the Rocklin High School facility as well as many more in Northern California, said he expects the power station equipment to arrive for installation the first week of April.

"What gets me excited about it is having a facility that all of our sports can benefit from," Dellis said. "It will benefit programs like football that spend a lot of time in there already, but it will also benefit the water polo program and the swim program, and all the other programs that can benefit from getting faster and stronger. We're moving away from a bigger, faster, stronger model and moving to a faster and stronger model. Bigger is not necessarily in every sport's best interest. This new facility will provide us with that opportunity."

While the cost of the power station equipment is being covered by the funds raised by NU student athletes and the discounted cost of the flooring is being picked up by the Nevada Joint Union High School District, there are additional costs that are yet to be funded.

"The next thing we are looking to fundraise for is to replace all the barbells, kettle bells, bumper plates and the like," Dellis said. "That's our next step and that's a $20,000 price tag. So, if anybody in the community would like to support that cause we'd love to talk to them."

An ceremony will be held shortly after the completion of the facility, said Dellis.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.