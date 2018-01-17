Nevada Union football boosters set to host fundraising poker tournament

The Nevada Union Football Boosters will be holding a charity poker tournament Saturday at Towers Casino and Card Room in Grass Valley.

The tournament will be No Limit Hold'em and costs $50 per person, which covers the tourney entry fee as well as dinner and dessert. Re-buys and add-ons cost $25. First place is guaranteed $500.

The tournament starts at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet. Play starts at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

Funds raised by the event will go to the Nevada Union football program.

For more information contact Ron Slay at 530-277-2521 or Towers Casino and Card Room at 530-273-4100.