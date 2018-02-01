Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame announces class of 2018

It was good to be a Miner in the 90s.

The girls basketball team was dominant as it earned multiple section championships. The football team rose to new levels and won a pair of section titles. Nevada Union athletics in general thrived.

"This was really the beginning of a golden era of Nevada Union athletics," said Jeff Dellis, NU's athletic director.

The coaches and athletes from that decade who best epitomized what it meant to be a Miner and helped Nevada Union athletics reach new heights will all be honored for their contributions when they are inducted into the Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame April 28.

The coaches being inducted with the class of 2018 include girls basketball coach Craig Strohm and football coach Gary Sharpe.

"Strohm's got that midwestern wisdom and one of the best personalities you could ever want around," Dellis said. "Gary Sharpe is Nevada County, and so committed to Nevada Union. He had that 105 win streak as a JV coach. Those guys are just salt of the earth."

Fourteen former athletes will be inducted including: Amy Atkins Barber (class of 1995), Matt Beck (class of 1995), Kellie Cook (class of 1991), Brian Dwyer (class of 1997), Paul Gross (class of 1999), Kennon Heard (class of 1984), A.J. Kunkle (class of 1994), Brandon Lampe (class of 1996), Brieanna Lampe Hull (class of 1998), Thor Larsen (class of 1994), Isaac Ostrom (class of 1995), Pete Phelan (class of 1979) and Tim Trokey (class of 1991).

"You really see a variety of sports represented with this class," Dellis said. "You see Kellie Cook who is the best girls basketball player to ever play at Nevada Union and a multiple sport athlete. You see Beck, Larsen and Kunkle, the kids from the first section title team in football. Then you see Paul Gross, a wrestler, and a lot of multiple sport athletes and people who overcame adversity and a variety of obstacles, and have really given back to the community."

This year's community contributor inductee is Mike Bratton, a longtime sponsor and advocate of Nevada Union athletics.

This is the third Hall of Fame class for NU athletics. The inaugural class, which was inducted in 2016, featured athletes and coaches from the year Nevada Union opened in 1953 through 1969. In 2017, athletes and coaches from 1970-1989 were inducted.

