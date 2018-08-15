Nevada County Youth Basketball open for registration
August 15, 2018
Registration is open for the Nevada County Youth Basketball League.
Signups are being held Friday from 11:30 a.m. til 2:30 p.m. at Mitchell Real Estate, located at 428 Colfax Ave. in Grass Valley. The league caters to basketball players from kindergarten to eighth grade.
For more information about the league or registration contact Lennie Mitchell at 530-273-2730 or by email at lennie4re@gmail.com.
