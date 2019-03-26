Nevada County Country Club names new golf pro, general manager

PGA golf professional Kelly Runkle has joined the Nevada County Country Club as its new golf pro and general manager.

Bringing more than 15 years of golf industry experience to his new position, Runkle succeeds eight-year pro Mike Rademaker, who accepted a golf management position in North Dakota.

Runkle is a native and lifelong resident of Roseville, where he took up the sport as a youngster and later played for the Roseville High School Golf Team and Sierra College. He is a graduate of California State University, Sacramento where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, marketing.

He has been a member of the Professional Golfers Association of America since 1999 and has competed regularly in PGA Northern California section events.

Runkle is experienced in small and large golf club management, having served as head golf professional at several country clubs in the Sacramento region, including Granite Bay Golf Club, Woodbridge Golf and Country Club and Peach Tree Golf and Country Club. He served as assistant pro and tournament director at Turkey Creek. He has also worked with ClubCorp of America, a leading golf course management firm.

He spent eight mid-career years with a Roseville-based accounting firm before returning to the golf industry.

Runkle and his wife Kursti live in Roseville with their daughter Kira, 16, and son Brayden, 13.

The new pro envisions growing participation and membership at NCCC at all levels with an emphasis on youth programs. He plans to introduce "Operation 36," which is organized by a network of golf professionals to grow the game by teaching and motivating young players.

"I'm looking forward to building relationships with the members at Nevada County and the local community," Runkle said. "Golf has been my passion for years and I hope to bring that passion to our club here at Nevada County."

NCCC Board President Mark Ryan added, "Kelly has experience and skills gained through several years in the golf industry. We feel he'll be an excellent fit at our club and we are very excited for the opportunity to grow together."

NCCC is a semi-private club governed by a Board of Directors. The board was assisted in its recruitment effort by a PGA career consultant and a local club screening committee.

This press release was submitted to The Union by Dave Carter of the Nevada County Country Club.