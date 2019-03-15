Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Will Sumner

Will Sumner, a 2014 Nevada Union grad and senior wrestler for the Utah Valley University Wolverines, punched his ticket to the NCAA National Championships after placing fourth in the 184-pound weight class at the Big 12 Championships over the weekend. Sumner, who is ranked No. 20 nationally, went 4-2 at the Big 12 tourney, including a win over No. 16 ranked Tate Samuelson of Wyoming.