Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Will Sumner
March 15, 2019
Will Sumner, a 2014 Nevada Union grad and senior wrestler for the Utah Valley University Wolverines, punched his ticket to the NCAA National Championships after placing fourth in the 184-pound weight class at the Big 12 Championships over the weekend. Sumner, who is ranked No. 20 nationally, went 4-2 at the Big 12 tourney, including a win over No. 16 ranked Tate Samuelson of Wyoming.
Trending In: Sports
- PREP SKIING: Miners wrap ski season with top-10 finishes at State Championships
- PREP SOFTBALL: Nevada Union opens season with win over Colfax
- PREP BASEBALL: Nevada Union tops Woodland in extras
- AUTO RACING: California drivers eager to race at Silver Dollar Speedway, Stockton Dirt Track
- PREP BASEBALL: Nevada Union tops Carson for 1st win of season
Trending Sitewide
- Rattlesnake bite leaves Nevada County woman unfazed
- Man killed walking into oncoming traffic on Interstate 80
- Giving back: Nevada Union student diagnosed with leukemia at age 10 now helping critically ill children
- No charges to be filed against Nevada City cannabis business
- Man first thought to be victim of mountain lion attack found dead, Nevada County authorities say
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.