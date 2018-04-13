Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Tyler Nattrass
April 13, 2018
Northern Sierra Swimming team member Tyler Nattrass, 12, put forth an outstanding effort at the Far Western Championships last weekend, claiming first place in his age group in the 100 freestyle, second in the 200 freestyle, second in the 200 backstroke, third in the 500 freestyle, fourth in the 400 IM, sixth in the 100 backstroke and ninth in the 50 free.
