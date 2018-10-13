 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Shelbi Beghetti | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Shelbi Beghetti

The Union staff

Bear River's Shelbi Beghetti ran into the history books Oct. 5 when she reached the end zone from a yard out to become the first female football player in Bear River history to score a touchdown. Beghetti and the Bruins went on to win the game over Lindhurst 49-0.