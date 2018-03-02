 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Owen Day | TheUnion.com

The Union staff

Nevada Union baseball player Owen Day played a major role in the Miners' season opening win over River Valley, 6-0, Wednesday. The senior pitched six scoreless innings, allowed no runs and just two hits while striking out six. He was also strong at the plate with a double, a single and two RBIs.