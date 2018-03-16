 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Nick Ashbaugh | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Nick Ashbaugh

The Union staff

Nevada Union volleyball player Nick Ashbaugh was instrumental in a pair of league wins by the Miners this week. The senior outside hitter led his team in kills with 13 in a win over Rocklin Monday, and then paced the team with 10 kills in a victory over Del Oro Wednesday.