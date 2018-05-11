Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Nick Ashbaugh
May 11, 2018
Nevada Union volleyball player Nick Ashbaugh was instrumental in a pair of playoff wins by the Miners this week. The senior notched a team-high 19 kills to go with 11 digs and four blocks in a first round win over Davis. Ashbaugh then tallied 10 kills, six digs and four aces in a second round win over Ponderosa.
Trending In: Sports
- PREP TENNIS: Bear River’s Savannah Thrasher earns section championship
- TRIATHLON: Gold Country Triathlon Club sends 11 to Santa Rosa Ironman
- CLUB LACROSSE: Gold Country Stampede keeps rolling, gets top seed in NorCal playoffs
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Miners pound Ponderosa, punch ticket to semifinals
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Nevada Union knocks off Davis in first round of playoffs
Trending Sitewide
- Hummer found, but no sign of missing Vietnam vet Stan Norman
- Nevada City woman accused of flashing at gas station
- A little creek goes a long way: Wolf Creek Trail opens
- Nevada City woman gave no reason for fleeing officer, CHP says
- Grass Valley man accused of touching self outside Glenbrook Basin restaurant