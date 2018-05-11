 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Nick Ashbaugh | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Nick Ashbaugh

The Union staff

Nevada Union volleyball player Nick Ashbaugh was instrumental in a pair of playoff wins by the Miners this week. The senior notched a team-high 19 kills to go with 11 digs and four blocks in a first round win over Davis. Ashbaugh then tallied 10 kills, six digs and four aces in a second round win over Ponderosa.