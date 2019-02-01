 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Meadow Aragon | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Meadow Aragon

The Union staff

Nevada Union's Meadow Aragon led the Lady Miners basketball team to league wins over Oakmont and Ponderosa this week. Aragon, a senior forward, scored a game-high 37 points in Tuesday's win over Oakmont. Aragon followed that with 10 points and 10 rebounds in a victory over Ponderosa Thursday.

