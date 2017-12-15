 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Meadow Aragon | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Meadow Aragon

The Union staff

Nevada Union's Meadow Aragon had a huge game against Chico, helping the Lady Miners to a 57-19 victory over the Panthers Tuesday. The junior post player scored a game-high 25 points and pulled down 16 rebounds in the win. Aragon also scored 25 points in the Lady Miners' second round win over River Valley in the Chavez Classic Friday.

