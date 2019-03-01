 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Lily Sween | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Lily Sween

The Union staff

Forest Lake Christian's Lily Sween continues to impress on the basketball court. The senior post player notched 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals in the Lady Falcons' NorCal tourney win over California School for the Deaf on Wednesday.

