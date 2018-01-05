Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Kylee Dresbach-Hill

Bear River's Kylee Dresbach-Hill had a standout week on the court. The senior point guard led the Lady Bruins to the Casa Roble Tournament Championship and was named tourney MVP after averaging 15 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals across three tourney games. She then put together another well-rounded game in a Wednesday win over Calaveras, notching 11 points, eight steals, six rebounds and three assists.

For the season, Dresbach-Hill is averaging 10.9 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 aasists and 2.6 steals.