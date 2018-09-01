Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Kendall Hughes
September 1, 2018
Nevada Union junior Kendall Hughes played a major role in helping the Lady Miners win the Flock Tournament as well as non-league games against River Valley and Bear River this past week. Hughes was named tourney MVP by her team after notching 46 assists, 14 kills, five blocks, 42 digs and a team high 12 aces.
