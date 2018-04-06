Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Kaitlyn Maddux

Bear River's Kaitlyn Maddux shined in the circlem and impressed from the plate as she played a big role in helping the Lady Bruins softball team top rival Colfax, 9-4, Wednesday. The senior pitched a complete game and struck out 11. She was also 4-for-4 from the plate with a double and three runs scored. Through six games this season, Maddux has a .647 batting average and a team-best 11 hits.