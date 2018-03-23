Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Kaitlin Trace
March 23, 2018
Nevada Union softball player Kaitlin Trace had a big day from the plate Monday, crushing a grand slam, notching two doubles, driving in six RBIs and scoring three runs to lead the Lady Miners to a blowout win over Foothill. Through Nevada Union's first 11 games, Trace is batting .343 with team highs in hits (12), home runs (2), doubles (4) and RBIs (9).
