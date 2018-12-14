 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Justin Powell | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Justin Powell

The Union staff

Bear River's Justin Powell was instrumental in a pair of Bruins victories this week. The junior guard scored a team-high 19 points in a non-league win over Lincoln on Wednesday, and tallied 16 points in a win over Western Sierra in the Ganskie Invitational opener. Powell also scored a team-high 21 points in a loss to Placer on Tuesday.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.