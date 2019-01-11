 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Justin Powell | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Justin Powell

The Union staff

Bear River's Justin Powell was on fire from behind the 3-point arc all week. The junior guard scored a game-high 30 points, including seven made 3-pointers to lead the Bruins to a 78-67 win over league foe Marysville Thursday. Powell also hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points in a loss to Foothill on Tuesday.

