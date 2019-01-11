Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Justin Powell
January 11, 2019
Bear River's Justin Powell was on fire from behind the 3-point arc all week. The junior guard scored a game-high 30 points, including seven made 3-pointers to lead the Bruins to a 78-67 win over league foe Marysville Thursday. Powell also hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points in a loss to Foothill on Tuesday.
Trending In: Sports
- PREP WRESTLING: Miners find success on mat, have fun in the process
- PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union boys drop hard-fought bout with Placer; Bear River boys fall to Foothill
- PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union Miners sink Oakmont Vikings in league play
- PREP BASKETBALL: Falcons take workman-like approach as they battle through league play
- REC BASKETBALL: Bistro 221 claims B1 championship
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County authorities said Roseville woman had lethal amount of drug in her body
- 18 YEARS AGO: Remembering the Nevada County shootings — Jan. 10, 2001
- Suspected shooter evades police on motorcycle on Highway 49 through Nevada County
- Nevada County supervisors approve purchase of land for homeless day center, housing
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.