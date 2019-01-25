 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Judah Good | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Judah Good

The Union staff

Nevada Union alpine skier Judah Good put down a pair of impressive runs to win the boys slalom race Tuesday at Northstar. Good nothced the fastest run among all boys competitors, clocking a time of 38.61 seconds in his first run. He followed that with a second run of 45.42 seconds for a combined time of 1:24.03.

