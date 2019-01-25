Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Judah Good
January 25, 2019
Nevada Union alpine skier Judah Good put down a pair of impressive runs to win the boys slalom race Tuesday at Northstar. Good nothced the fastest run among all boys competitors, clocking a time of 38.61 seconds in his first run. He followed that with a second run of 45.42 seconds for a combined time of 1:24.03.
Trending In: Sports
- PREP BASKETBALL: Shorthanded Bruins top Lindhurst
- PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Bruins charge past Lindhurst; Lady Miners rout Rio Linda
- PREP SOCCER: Miners close first half of league season with dramatic win over Rio Linda
- REC VOLLEYBALL: Ridge Runners run down title
- PREP ROUNDUP: O’Looney scores 39, Miners top Rio Linda; Lady Falcons remain undefeated in league play
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.