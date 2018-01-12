Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Johnna Dreschler
January 12, 2018
Forest Lake Christian girls basketball player Johnna Dreschler had a dominant performance this week. The senior post player scored 24 points, pulled down 20 rebounds, doled out five assists and nabbed three steals in a 60-31 victory over Woodland Christian. For the season, Dreschler is averaging 15.3 points per game and 15.2 rebounds.
