Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Johnna Dreschler

The Union staff

Forest Lake Christian girls basketball player Johnna Dreschler had a dominant performance this week. The senior post player scored 24 points, pulled down 20 rebounds, doled out five assists and nabbed three steals in a 60-31 victory over Woodland Christian. For the season, Dreschler is averaging 15.3 points per game and 15.2 rebounds.