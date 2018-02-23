Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Johnna Dreschler
February 23, 2018
Forest Lake Christian basketball player Johnna Dreschler was absolutley dominant on the court this week, leading the Lady Falcons to a pair of playoff wins and a spot in the upcomoing Sac-Joaquin Section Division-VI championship game. On Tuesday, Dreschler scored 25 points and pulled down 18 rebounds in a second round victory over El Dorado Adventist. On Thursday, the senior notched 22 points and 22 rebounds in a semifinal win over Valley Christian. For the season, Dreschler is averaging 15 points per game and 17.4 rebounds.
