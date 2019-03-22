 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Jace Rath | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Jace Rath

The Union staff

Bear River volleyball player Jace Rath is a big reason the Bruins remain undefeated in league play. The sophomore outside hitter is tops on the team in kills and aces. Rath led the Bruins to a pair of wins over Pioneer and Dixon this past week. In Tuesday's win over Pioneer, Rath notched 12 kills and 12 aces in an impressive hitting display.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.