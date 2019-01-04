Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: J.R. Molloy
January 4, 2019
Forest Lake Christian's J.R. Molloy put in a fantastic effort Wednesday, scoring a career-high 41 points and grabbing eight rebounds to lead the Falcons past Futures, 73-68. Molloy made 16 of his 23 shots from the field and went 9-for-9 from the free throw line. For the season, the skilled junior is averaging 24.6 points per game and 8.5 rebounds.
