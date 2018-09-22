 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Garrett Gough | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Garrett Gough

The Union staff

Nevada Union distance runner Garrett Gough dominated at the Nevada Union Cross Country Invitational, winning the boys varsity race and setting a course record with a time of 15 minutes, 30 seconds. Gough's time on the 3-mile course was 14 seconds faster than the previous record.