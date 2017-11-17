 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Garrett Gough | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Garrett Gough

The Union staff

Nevada Union distance runner Garrett Gough claimed the Division III individual championship at the Sac-Joaquin Section Cross Country Championships Nov. 10. Gough completed the 5K Willow Hills course in a time of 16:05.6, which was 24.7 seconds faster than the second place finisher. Gough's win also qualified him for the Nov. 25 State Championship meet.

Go back to article