Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Garrett Gough
November 17, 2017
Nevada Union distance runner Garrett Gough claimed the Division III individual championship at the Sac-Joaquin Section Cross Country Championships Nov. 10. Gough completed the 5K Willow Hills course in a time of 16:05.6, which was 24.7 seconds faster than the second place finisher. Gough's win also qualified him for the Nov. 25 State Championship meet.
