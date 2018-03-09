 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Dannah Fournier | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Dannah Fournier

The Union staff

Nevada Union alpine skier Dannah Fournier earned a fourth place finish in the giant slalom event and a 10th place finish in the slalom at this week's California Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation Championships. She finished sixth in the individual points standings and was named to the All-State Ski Team.