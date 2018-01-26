 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Dannah Fournier | TheUnion.com

The Union staff

Nevada Union's Dannah Fournier shined on the slopes this week, earning a pair of top-five finishes in slalom races at Sugar Bowl. Fournier placed second Monday and followed that up with a fourth place finish Wednesday.