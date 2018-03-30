Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Clay Corippo
March 30, 2018
Bear River's Clay Corippo had a strong week for the Bruins baseball team, helping them go 3-1 and reach the Cordova Tournament title game. Across the four games, The senior was 5-for-11 with three doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored at the plate. He also pitched in two games, throwing a combined nine innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run while striking out 15.
Trending In: Sports
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada Union crash suspect still in hospital; criminal charges pending, authorities say
- Hwy 20 at Rex Reservoir, lanes now open following vehicle wreck (VIDEO)
- Grass Valley police catch suspected burglar
- Nevada County authorities identify remains found in November as Kurt Andrew Collins
- Nevada County authorities find suspected meth during search