 Moule Paint and Glass' Player of the Week: Clay Corippo

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Clay Corippo

The Union staff

Bear River's Clay Corippo had a strong week for the Bruins baseball team, helping them go 3-1 and reach the Cordova Tournament title game. Across the four games, The senior was 5-for-11 with three doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored at the plate. He also pitched in two games, throwing a combined nine innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run while striking out 15.