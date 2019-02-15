 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Caleb Lowry | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Caleb Lowry

The Union staff

Bear River junior point guard Caleb Lowry scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Bruins to a first round playoff victory over Calaveras Wednesday night. It was the first playoff victory by a Bear River boys basketball team since 2012.

