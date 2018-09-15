Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Calder Kunde
September 15, 2018
Bear River quarterback Calder Kunde completed 9-of-13 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns to propel the Bruins to a 49-21 victory over Liberty Ranch Sept. 7. Kunde also scooped up a blocked field goal attempt and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown in the win. For the season, Kunde is 27-of-40 for 488 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions.
Trending In: Sports
Trending Sitewide
- CHP helicopter performs aerial reconnaissance this morning
- Renovation of Grass Valley’s Holbrooke Hotel will honor authenticity (PHOTO GALLERY)
- Fair board calls special meeting to discuss CEO’s performance
- First class: Nevada Union’s inaugural graduating class remains close
- Nevada County judge orders shooting suspect held on $150K in bond