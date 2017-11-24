 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Austin Baze | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Austin Baze

The Union staff

Bear River defensive end/fullback Austin Baze played an instrumental role in helping the Bruins top Ripon, 14-7, in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V semifinals Nov. 17. Baze led all Bear River ball carriers with 67 rushing yards and a touchdown. The senior also had a fumble recovery on the defensive side of the ball.

