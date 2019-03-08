 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Amber Jackson | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Amber Jackson

The Union staff

Forest Lake Christian's Amber Jackson was instrumental in the Lady Falcons' run to the NorCal Division VI tourney championship game. The junior guard scored 22 points and notched five steals in FLC's 48-47 semifinal win over No. 1 Redding Christian last Saturday. Jackson, the Central Valley California League MVP, then notched 11 points, five rebounds and three steals in Tuesday's title game loss to Etna.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.