Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Amber Jackson

Forest Lake Christian's Amber Jackson was instrumental in the Lady Falcons' run to the NorCal Division VI tourney championship game. The junior guard scored 22 points and notched five steals in FLC's 48-47 semifinal win over No. 1 Redding Christian last Saturday. Jackson, the Central Valley California League MVP, then notched 11 points, five rebounds and three steals in Tuesday's title game loss to Etna.