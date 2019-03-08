Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Amber Jackson
March 8, 2019
Forest Lake Christian's Amber Jackson was instrumental in the Lady Falcons' run to the NorCal Division VI tourney championship game. The junior guard scored 22 points and notched five steals in FLC's 48-47 semifinal win over No. 1 Redding Christian last Saturday. Jackson, the Central Valley California League MVP, then notched 11 points, five rebounds and three steals in Tuesday's title game loss to Etna.
Trending In: Sports
- PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Falcons fall in NorCal title game, ending highly successful season
- PREP MOUNTAIN BIKING: Miners earn podium finishes in season opener
- Justin Carroll leaves behind legacy of love, kindness and competitiveness
- PREP BASKETBALL: Battle tested Lady Falcons head north for NorCal Championship Game
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.