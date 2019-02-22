Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Ali McDaniel
February 22, 2019
Forest Lake Christian's Ali McDaniel impressed on te court this week, scoring a season-high 23 points to go with four rebounds, four steals and three assists in the Lady Falcons semifinal win over Ripon Christian Tuesday. In Friday's Division VI championship game, the junior guard tallied 11 points to go with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Trending In: Sports
Trending Sitewide
- Gray wolf OR-54’s return to Nevada County part of ‘dispersal’ activity
- SCHOOL CLOSURES: Western Nevada County schools closed today
- Rona Cook & Carissa Cook Stroh: We would like to humbly thank you all for supporting Friar Tuck’s
- More snow possible down to 1,000 feet for Nevada County
- Governor talks wildfire preparedness, rural broadband in Grass Valley
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.