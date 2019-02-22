 Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Ali McDaniel | TheUnion.com

Moule Paint and Glass’ Player of the Week: Ali McDaniel

The Union staff

Forest Lake Christian's Ali McDaniel impressed on te court this week, scoring a season-high 23 points to go with four rebounds, four steals and three assists in the Lady Falcons semifinal win over Ripon Christian Tuesday. In Friday's Division VI championship game, the junior guard tallied 11 points to go with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.