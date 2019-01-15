PREP SKIING: Miners open season with strong showing at Sugar Bowl

The Miners opened the alpine ski season with a strong effort at Sugar Bowl, earning top-three team finishes in the boys and girls races.

In the first slalom event of the season, Nevada Union's boys alpine ski squad carved out a second place finish with 261 points. They finished just eight points behind first place Davis (269). Colfax was in third with 230 points.

The Lady Miners squad finished the day in third place with 249 points, behind second place Davis (252) and first place Colfax (261).

Nevada Union's alpine ski team is coming off a strong showing in 2018 in which multiple skiers reached the state championships and the girls team placed third overall.

In Monday's boys race, the Miners placed two skiers in the top-five, and four in the top-10. Leading the way for NU was Ben Arenchild, who finished second overall. Arenchild's first run was 54.38 seconds and second run was 51.94 for a two-run combined time of 1:46.32, which was 2.32 seconds behind first place finisher Rhys Mahoney from Davis. NU's Judah Good wasn't far behind, finishing fourth with a two-run combined time of 147.53. NU also got strong showings from Jake Schlothauer (1:56.83) who placed eighth, Camden Breaux (2:00.91) in ninth, Brenner Krough (2:06.28) in 12th, Ben Washburn (2:15.67) in 15th and Zane Acton (2:21.32) in 19th.

Good and Schlothauer both represented the Miners at the state championships a season ago.

Recommended Stories For You

In the girls race, the Miners were led by Dannah Fournier, who finished fourth with a two-race combined time of 1:37.65. Teammate Zoe Cohen was right behind her in fifth place with a time of 1:50.42. Fellow NU skiers Haley McCormick (2:14.98) placed 11th, Lily Noble (2:20.63) took 15th, Sofia Goodwin (2:34.28) came in 19th, Alia Rice (2:35.04) was 20th, Wendy Thomas (2:38.72) was 21st and Sarah Kellermann (2:38.81) was 22nd.

Fournier, Cohen and Kellermann all qualified for, and competed at, last season's state championships.

Monday's girls race was won by Colfax's Lou Pallandre, who finished with a time of 1:28.95. Colfax also had the second and third place finishers with Karina Martel, a state champion a season ago, finishing second with a time of 1:30.93, and Faith Cooper taking third with a time of 1:33.04.

In the girls junior varsity races, NU's Eliza Hales placed seventh and Kate Buti took ninth.

Nevada Union competes in the California Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation's Central II Division.

Next up for the Miners is a giant slalom race Tuesday at Northstar.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.