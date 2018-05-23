Miners Baseball Camp coming in June

Registration is open for the Miners Baseball Camp set for June 18-21.

The camp will be held at Nevada Union High School. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 5 and up. An advanced camp is available for ages 12 and up.

The cost is $100 and includes t-shirt, refreshments and chances to win prizes.

Skills and fundamentals of offensive and defensive aspects of baseball will be taught and practiced. Individual instruction and evaluation will be given on pitching, catching, infield play, outfield play, hitting, bunting, base running and mental phases of baseball. Players will be placed in age appropriate groups.

Registration forms are available njuhsd.com. For more info contact Ted White at 530-277-5240 or by email at twhite@njuhsd.com.