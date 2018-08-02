MARTIAL ARTS: Gold Mountain Youth Karate Tournament raises funds for Child Advocates of Nevada County, Carr Fire victims

More than 50 young martial artists from all over Northern California made their way to Grass Valley for the third annual Gold Mountain Invitational Youth Karate Tournament.

The event, held Saturday at Nevada Union, is put on by Grass Valley Kenpo Family Karate and not only offers a day of competition, but also raises funds for worthy causes.

This year the competition raised $2,114 for Child Advocates of Nevada County, and $1,000 for Carr Fire victims.

"Jakki (Garcia) and I are so thankful for the businesses and families who raised money to help sponsor our third annual Gold Mountain Invitational," Sifu David Garcia of Grass Valley Kenpo Family Karate said. "We would also like to thank all of the people that donated their time and effort to help make it such a wonderful and successful event. We are very happy to be able to support Child Advocates of Nevada County and because our event was such a success we were able to donate to the victims of the Carr Fires in Shasta County as well."

Several local martial artists competed in the event and fared well, earning top finishes in Kumite (point sparring), Kata, Weapons Kata and team Kata.

In the Kumite (point sparring) competition several local competitors earned first place in their divisions including Finley Wood in the 6-7 year old beginner division, Jordan Davidson in the 8-9 intermediate division and Ariana Janow in the 10-11 intermediate division.

Earning second place finishes were Aidynn Salter in the 8-9 advanced division, Emma Schwartz in the 10-11 intermediate division, Marley Lopin in the 12-13 advanced division and Joshua Trace in the 12-13 brown/black division. Taking home third place finishes were Adalie Wood in the 10-11 intermediate division and T.J. Vaughan in the 14-16 brown/black division.

Earning first place honors in the Kata (empty handed forms) competition were Xabi Arriaga (14-16 brown division) and Jolie Allen (12-13 brown).

Second place finishers included Finley Wood (6-7 beginners), Waylon Slavin (8-9 intermediate), Salter (8-9 advanced), Adalie Wood (10-11 intermediate) and Lopin (12-13 advanced).

Third place finishers included Davidson (8-9 intermediate) and Vaughan (14-16 brown).

In the weapons kata competition, Lopin took first, Schwartz placed second and Adalie Wood was third in the intermediate division. Salter was first in the beginner division, and Allen was second in the advanced (black/brown) division.

In the Team Kata (synchronized) category, Schwartz and Wood placed first.

Taking second place in the grand champion competition was Arriaga.

The event was sponsored locally by Moule Paint & Glass, Streamline Construction, Economy Pest Control, Briar Patch Food Coop, Weiss Landscaping, Joslin's Martial Arts and the Jake Mayes Memorial Fund as well as donations from families.

