Martial artist Kirby DeLaunay to host book signing event

Kirby DeLaunay, a highly decorated martial artist and brick breaking world record holder, will be hosting a book signing party for fans and followers from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Round Table Pizza, located at 686 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

DeLaunay was recently featured in the book "Martial Arts Masters & Pioneers: Who's Who Book of Legends," and will be signing copies at the event.

She will also be discussing Jim T. Chong's book "Breaking Barriers: Decisions That Elevate People From Ordinary To Extraordinary," which she is also featured in.