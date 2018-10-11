Martial artist Kirby DeLaunay to host book signing event
October 11, 2018
Kirby DeLaunay, a highly decorated martial artist and brick breaking world record holder, will be hosting a book signing party for fans and followers from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Round Table Pizza, located at 686 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.
DeLaunay was recently featured in the book "Martial Arts Masters & Pioneers: Who's Who Book of Legends," and will be signing copies at the event.
She will also be discussing Jim T. Chong's book "Breaking Barriers: Decisions That Elevate People From Ordinary To Extraordinary," which she is also featured in.
