Lyman Gilmore’s Bombers crowned eighth-grade champs

It was bombs away for Lyman Gilmore in the eighth-grade boys basketball championship game, as Tate Beaudette came off the bench to bury six 3-pointers and Forrest Harrison had a team-high 29 points in the Bombers' 63-42 win over Union Hill.

The title, which Lyman Gilmore won on Feb. 21, was the second-straight championship for this group of Bombers.

"It's quite an accomplishment, when they came into the season with a target on their back and facing strong competition," said Lyman Gilmore coach Ryan Nester. "The special thing about this group of boys is how they won the championship. They won by playing to each of their strengths and how they can best give to the team."

In addition to big games from Harrison and Beaudette, Nester said the team's best defensive player, Brett Cota, held one of Union Hill's top players to a single point.

"Lucas Mackey, our energy guy and the top rebounder in the league, did what he does best, play physical, dominate the boards, and breathe energy into our team huddles as we break to take the floor," Nester said. "Will Hastings and Giovanni Hernandez Garcia played exceptionally well as they moved well, protected the ball, made good decisions, and had big stops on defense. Jaden Petros, Kaden Neketin, Jeremy Phillipson, and Joe Ortiz came off the bench and are always ready for their number to be called.

"Each guy gave to the team all season and it culminated in an awesome showing of team basketball."