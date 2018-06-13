LITTLE LEAGUE: Penn Valley Cougars headed to TOCs

After a strong run through regular season, the Cougars will be representing Penn Valley Little League at the District 11 Minor Division Tournament of Champions.

The tournament will feature the top Minor Division teams from all 11 Little Leagues in the district.

The Penn Valley Cougars (9-5-3) are comprised of Seamus McKeown, Jerry Delcour, Ava Ban, Harry Souza, Mason Entz, Tristan Vandiver, Josh Osborn, Aiden Sweet, Greg Smith, David Ban and Boston Pope. They are coached by Ken Ban, Ben Pope, Thomas Smith, Shawn Entz, and James Delcour.

The Cougars open the Tournament of Champions at 5:15 p.m. Friday against the representative from Bear River Little League. All District 11 Minor Division Tournament of Champions games will be played at the Mid-Placer Little League Fields in Newcastle.

Coaches and league organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.