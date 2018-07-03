LITTLE LEAGUE: Handful of teams left battling for District 11 All Star tourney titles

The District 11 Majors (10-12) All Star Tournament is nearing its pinnacle and the best Little League squads are rising to the top.

With just a handful of teams left in the tourney, the Bear River All Stars faced off with the Auburn All Stars in an elimination game Tuesday.

Despite strong pitching from Ryder Celenza, the All Stars from Bear River fell to Auburn, 7-1, at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. The Auburn All Stars got a strong outing from starting pitcher John Handy to go with savvy base running and clutch hitting to earn the victory.

Handy tossed five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and four walks while striking out six. Bear River's Celenza came on in relief in the first inning and pitched 3.2 innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out eight. Celenza also broke up Handy's no hitter with a two-out base knock in the fifth inning.

Trailing 7-0 in their final at-bat, the Bear River All Stars did not go quietly, getting three base hits, including an RBI single from Sammy Sypnicki. Blake Platzer and Jacob Fassler also notched hits for Bear River.

The Bear River All Stars lost their opening game of the tourney to Lincoln, but earned its way into the tourney quarterfinals with wins over Rocklin, 7-5, Sierra Foothills, 17-1, and Mid-Placer, 12-10.

The All Stars from Grass Valley had their run through the tournament come to a close Monday after a 5-2 loss to the Auburn All Stars. Grass Valley went 2-2 in the tourney with wins over the Nevada City All Stars and the Penn Valley All Stars. Nevada City and Penn Valley both went 0-2 in the double elimination tournament.

Tri-City (3-0) and Lincoln (3-0) faced off in the late game Tuesday. The winner of that game will advance to Friday's championship game. The loser will face Auburn at 7 p.m. Thursday night with a trip to the championship on the line. All District 11 Majors Division All Star games are being played at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

AROUND THE HORN

8-10 All Stars

The Grass Valley All Stars' spirited run through the District 11 (8-10 year old) tourney came to a close Monday with a 5-4 loss to Rocklin. Grass Valley went 3-2 in the tourney with wins over Penn Valley, Auburn and Mid-Placer. The Bear River All Stars and Penn Valley All Stars have also been eliminated from the tourney.

Remaining teams include Lincoln, Rocklin and Tri-City. Lincoln and Rocklin played for a spot in the championship in Tuesday's late game. Tri-City has already punched its ticket to Thursday's championship bout. All the 8-10 All Star games are being played at Auburn Little League baseball field.

9-11 All Stars

After dropping their first game of the District 11 (9-11 year old) tourney, the All Stars from Nevada City rallied for a 6-2 victory over Foresthill. The Nevada City All Stars would eventually be bounced from the tourney with a loss to Lincoln on Saturday.

The remaining teams in the 9-11 tourney are Tri-City and Lincoln, who met late Tuesday in a championship bout.

Junior and Senior All Stars

The Junior Division and Senior Division All Star tourneys have already concluded. Rocklin All Stars won the Junior Division tourney, beating Lincoln 16-7 in the championship. The All Stars from Lincoln won the Senior Division championship with a win over Nevada City in the championship.

